Meet the finalists for Coffs Harbour’s Australia Day Awards



NINE individuals and three community-focused groups have been named as finalists in the City of Coffs Harbour 2025 Australia Day Awards.

The winners will be named at a ceremony at the C.ex Coffs Harbour Club on Australia Day, Sunday 26 January, at an event which will also include a formal citizenship ceremony.



“I am in awe of each and every one of the finalists and the selfless and valued work they perform for the benefit of others,” City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Nikki Williams said.

“Their stories are inspiring and part of the patchwork of warmth which makes our City such a great place to live.”

Each year the community is invited to nominate people and/or groups for the City’s Australia Day Awards.

The honours recognise outstanding achievement during the past year and/or contribution to the local community over a number of years.

The finalists – as described by their nominators – are:

Nathan Armstrong: An unstoppable force for community youth radio station 104.1 CHY FM, Nathan is renowned for going above and beyond for others. As well as being an on-air presenter, he mentors others at the station and welcomes and guides new starters. Nathan is also active in helping local seniors challenged in the use of the internet and smart phones.

Brian Clarke: A selfless and always smiling mental health and suicide prevention advocate. Has a heart the size of a lion and is something of a local legend, being well known in the music scene, the volunteer community and in business circles. There’s no missing Brian on the streets of Coffs as he gets about in his loud fluoro gear, hefting a large photo frame (he encourages people to pose with him in the frame for a social media happy snap).

Michael Collins: Described as a leader for empowering others, Michael spent 39 years in the Royal Australian Army in Engineers and serves as Captain of the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Sandy Beach brigade. Heavily involved in RFS training across the Coffs district, Michael also volunteers his time to play Santa – completing some 30 gigs in the role from Grafton to Nambucca.

Scott Cordwell: An icon of the Eastern Dorrigo Mountain community, Scott involved local school students when organising the 2024 Remembrance Day service at Ulong. He spearheaded the installation of a headstone for local veteran Private James Shannon, initiated a pool competition to support mental health, and volunteered as a shuttle bus driver to help residents maintain community connections. Scott has also supported wildlife following bushfires and fostered working dogs in need of a home.

Tiga Cross: Credited with reshaping and reinvigorating the Coffs Coast Wildlife Sanctuary, Tiga has positioned the facility as a hub for conservation and education, inspiring more than 50,000 visitors annually. The sanctuary owner serves actively on Destination Coffs Coast, the Rotary Club Coffs Harbour and the Coffs Chamber of Commerce, advocating for regional tourism.

Phil McMullen: A lifelong fan of football, Phil is hailed for his commitment to developing young athletes and for supporting local refugee families. The former Orara High School student worked at the Australian Youth Football Institute and linked with numerous clubs across Sydney where he mentored young players for life both on and off the pitch. Returning to Coffs in 2020, Phil has championed RISE, a community youth wellbeing program which supports children from refugee backgrounds.

Nicholas Newling: Generous to the core, ‘Nick’ is always helping in the community, and runs the annual Coffs Christmas Lunch 4 U, which supports primarily the homeless population and those who might otherwise be alone at Christmas. Nick is also an advocate for suicide awareness, helping Lifeline, and is often involved in events such as the weekly Saturday Park Run. He has just completed a university degree on the road to becoming a registered nurse.

Lisa Nichols: Hailed for her dedication to the Coffs Harbour community, particularly the Northern Beaches. The energetic publisher of Woopi News was the driving force behind the Fluro Friday Group/One Wave, and established the prolific Facebook community page Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches What’s Happening? Lisa is an RU OK? Ambassador and president of the Woo-hoo Foundation which assists local people who have fallen on tough times.

Barry Powells: Getting things done for the community is a way of life for Barry. A warhorse for the Coffs Harbour Show Society, he served as a steward of the caged birds and beef cattle sections. Barry also gave more than a decade of service to the NSW Rural Fire Service, including as Senior Deputy Captain of the Boambee brigade. He has been a leader too for Coffs Harbour Regional Landcare. A pet project has been the re-establishment of vegetation at Boambee Headland after the destruction of the 2021 hailstorm.

Lions Club of Coffs Harbour: Has driven initiatives such as providing weekly meals, supporting local schools and offering crisis assistance through the Neighbourhood Centre. Through programs like the Winter Appeal, the Lions Club helps strengthen resilience among individuals experiencing hardship. The club has been active in supporting organisations including Pete’s Place, TroysFoodFix and Sandy Beach Primary School.

RISE Coffs Harbour: This not-for-profit organisation is dedicated to local youth. The RISE Wellbeing Program runs out of the Coffs hockey fields providing football and life skills to children, many of whom face personal, social and economic challenges. RISE is committed to inclusivity, building belonging, confidence and community. The structured football training is provided within a supportive environment with compassion at its core.

The Community Transport Company: This social enterprise started 35 years ago with one employee in a tiny office. Today, it’s a team of 250 providing a low-cost transport service which helps people to maintain good health, wellbeing and independence. One hundred percent of profits are invested back into the community through the organisation’s transport programs.

City of Coffs Harbour’s Australia Day events also include a free barbecue breakfast and family-friendly activities at Brelsford Park, a ‘Big Dig’ treasure Hunt at Jetty Beach, and the opportunity to explore the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden and City Centre walking trails using the Coffs Coast Explorer app.

For more information visit the City’s Facebook page.