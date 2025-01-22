Grant means go-ahead for Urunga CBD upgrades



BELLINGEN Shire Council has been awarded a grant of over $5.2 million, which will fund transformative infrastructure upgrades to Urunga’s central business district (CBD).

The $5,264,456 grant is part of the Federal Government’s Growing Regions Program (Round 2), and will enable fulfilment of council’s project for Advancing Economic Growth and Community Connectivity in Urunga CBD.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Aligning with the masterplan developed through extensive community consultation in 2024, the project includes upgraded pedestrian pathways, public spaces, and foreshore and public asset connections.

“This project is about creating a more connected and welcoming community space,” Bellingen Shire Council General Manager, Mark Griffioen told News Of The Area.

The grant funding allows us to develop a functional town centre that not only looks fantastic but will also benefit businesses, locals, and tourists.

“It means you can stroll or cycle down Morgo Street on safer, wider, well-lit pathways, and convenient bike parking, making the CBD easier to navigate and accessible to all.

“By linking the iconic Urunga Boardwalk to the CBD and strengthening connections to key public assets like the library and museum, we have an opportunity to shape these connecting routes with public art and garden spaces that will enhance the unique coastal charm of our town, benefiting both locals and the visitors we’re excited to welcome.”

The funding complements the previously secured $1,001,350 grant through the NSW Government’s Stronger Country Communities (Round 5) for the same project and $3,965,598 through the NSW Government’s Regional Tourism Activation Fund (Round 2) for the Urunga Boardwalk upgrade project, with the latter set to commence in the coming months.

Bellingen Shire Mayor Cr Steve Allan said the funding is a fantastic result for the community and praised council’s staff for leveraging previously secured funding to make this opportunity possible.

“It’s exciting to see the priorities identified through extensive community consultation in our CBD masterplans now moving into action,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to these upgrades enhancing Urunga’s public spaces and fostering both economic growth and community connection for our community and future visitors to our region alike.”

The project will be delivered over the 2024/25, 2025/26, and 2026/27 financial years.

A dedicated project webpage will be established shortly to provide further details and updates.

To view the Urunga CBD Masterplan, go to the Council’s website and search for “draft masterplan Urunga”.

By Andrea FERRARI

