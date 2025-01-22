Sawtell surfer finishes third at the World Junior Championships in the Philippines



ROSIE Smart has proven to be one of the best junior surfers in the world.

The Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club member had a strong showing at the World Junior Championships in the Philippines.

The 19-year-old qualified as a wildcard, and made it all the way to the semi-finals, finishing third.

Smart lost to Brazilian and eventual champion Luana Silva in her semifinal matchup, scoring 8.94 to Silva’s 12.50.

She had a narrow victory in her quarter-final against fellow Australian Isla Huppatz, by a score of 11.50 to 10.80.

The Sawtell surfer opened her World Junior Championships by finishing third in her first heat with a score of 8.70, which saw her qualify for the Elimination Round.

She then took on South Africa’s Anastasia Venter, winning with a score of 11.67 and advancing to the Round of 16.

Smart advanced to the quarter-finals with a 9.10 to 8.06 win against Frenchwoman Hina-Maria Conradi in the Round of 16.

Rosie shared her thoughts on her great run.

“I only found out I was in the event a few weeks ago as a wildcard, so I didn’t have heaps of time to prepare and think about it too much,” she said.

“I feel like I slowly built my surfing as the event progressed, and I had a super close and competitive quarter-final with one of my roommates Isla Huppatz, which was pretty special.

“And my other friend Ellie (who was also in the event) was commentating on that heat, which was cool as we were all staying together and are good friends.

“Being so close to making the final and getting knocked in the semi was pretty disheartening at the time but if someone told me I would get a third at the start of the event, I wouldn’t have believed them.

“Third in the World Junior Championships is the best result of my career and I am very grateful that I got the opportunity to compete as a wildcard and explore the beautiful Philippines.”

Rosie’s third place finish at the World Junior Championships caps off a great couple of years for the Sawtell surfer.

Last year she won the “Hyundai She’s Electric” season two title, and in 2023 she won the open women’s title at the Australian Surf Championships.

By Aiden BURGESS

