Nana Glen Equestrian Centre hosts State Pony Club championships

NANA Glen Sport, Recreation and Equestrian Centre will welcome up to 150 riders thanks to the successful application by Coffs Harbour Pony Club (CHPC) to host the NSW Pony Club State One Day Event and Combined Training Championships.

CHPC is a member of the Zone 9 Pony Club and the Pony Club Association of NSW.

“The Coffs Harbour Pony Club along with other Zone 9 members are honoured to be able to host this event right here at the Nana Glen Sport, Recreation and Equestrian Centre in Morrows Road on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 November, with teams arriving on Friday 17,” Zone 9 Chief instructor Alice Rehwinkel told News Of The Area.

“This event gives our local up-and-coming and dedicated Pony Club members the opportunity to showcase their riding ability in a hometown event.

“Our region has many great riders who will be attending along with riders from across NSW and ACT, and even QLD.

“We anticipate approximately 130-150 rider and horse combinations to compete across the weekend,” Claire Badke, CHPC president, told NOTA.

A dedicated team of Pony Club members, Equestrian Australia accredited judges, professional course designers and course builders, volunteers and parents will all converge and collaborate to present what Alice and Claire say will be a fabulous event.

The organisers are putting a call-out for local input to build the event.

“Coffs Harbour Pony Club is seeking local business support to assist in running this event and have created sponsorship packages, from accepting donations of products for rider prizes, monetary sponsorship with in-event advertising, and sponsorship of one of the many championship classes on the schedule,” said Alice.

These sponsorships will complement the dedicated sponsors already on board with State Pony Club NSW sponsors of all state championship events.

Trade stalls are also available.

“If your business would love to assist and be involved at this State championship event, please email coffsharbourponyclub@gmail.com.

“All sponsorship goes towards enabling this event to be a memorable and great experience for our equestrians of the future.”

By Andrea FERRARI