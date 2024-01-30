Nation’s best bodyboarders tune up for annual Port Stephens BoxFest at iconic Box Beach



PORT STEPHENS will play host to the nation’s best bodyboarders when the annual BoxFest carnival returns to iconic Box Beach during March.

Established and emerging bodyboarders from all over the country will test their skills at secluded Box Beach – located within Tomaree National Park – from Friday March 22 to Sunday March 24 in the keenly-anticipated surf extravaganza.

Box Fest is regarded as the country’s biggest bodyboarding event for prize money and participation with $3000 prize pools for both the Elite and Elite Drop Knee divisions plus various prizes in other categories.

Port Stephens District Bodyboarders (PSBC) will again organise this year’s event with major sponsors Port Stephens Toyota and District Five Bodyboard Shop.

Categories for the 2024 Box Fest include Elite, Elite Drop Knee, Open, Women, Groms, Cadets, Juniors, Masters (over 35) and Grand Masters (over 45).

PSBC president Chad Pisani told News Of The Area that this year’s Box Fest “is shaping as one of the biggest local sporting festivals on record”.

“We’ve received a high volume of entries for the various categories and expect to have 152 competitors participating at this year’s event,” quipped Pisani.

“Spectators are in for a treat with the very best bodyboarders across Australia venturing to Port Stephens in search of surfing silverware,” he added.

For further details check the Port Stephens District Bodyboarders Facebook page.

By Chris KARAS