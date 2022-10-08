Neighbourhood Centre to host appreciation lunch for Coffs Coast carers

NATIONAL Carers Week (16-22 October 2022) gives our community a chance to show our appreciation for our local Coffs Coast carers, amongst Australia’s 2.65 million carers nationwide.

Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre (CHNC) is putting on a free lunch for carers and family members who support someone who struggles with alcohol and/or drugs, by welcoming them to meet, chat and eat on Tuesday, 18 October from 12-noon.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

It’s a show of appreciation for the care they provide.

Bookings to join other carers at this lunch can be made through www.chnc.com.au/events/ or by phoning 0266483694.

“The caring role can be a rewarding one but is often very demanding,” Di Woods, Manager at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre (CHNC) told News Of The Area.

Carers, someone who provides care for someone else, have among the lowest levels of wellbeing of any group in Australia.

“Carers are a family member or friend who provide care and support for someone who has a disability, chronic condition, terminal illness, is frail, aged, has a mental health illness, or alcohol or other drug related issue.

“Anyone can be a carer but many people don’t identify as one.”

This could be support for daily activities, personal care, coordinating medications or appointments or contributing to the health or wellbeing of their loved one in unique ways.

The Neighbourhood Centre provides a range of opportunities for carers to connect, providing practical and emotional support to build capacity, health and wellbeing of local carers.

“If we don’t look after our own health and wellbeing, it becomes challenging to be able to give our best for the person we care for,” said Di.

CHNC provides carers with craft groups and also support for people who care more specifically for someone with alcohol or drug concerns.

Both groups provide a space for people to connect with others who have similar circumstances.

“There is no judgement and sometimes it provides a time to focus on you,” Di said.

Many carers combine paid work with caring for someone.

“Often just the understanding and recognition of the multiple roles some carers juggle can be helpful; compassion and understanding goes a long way,” said Di.

Workplace flexibility which allows workers to combine work with their caring role is an essential element in fostering a productive, efficient and effective workforce.

Carers make up nearly eleven percent of our population.

If you are a carer and would like support or to connect with other carers, Carer Gateway can let you know what supports and services are available in your area.

Carers Australia has a range of resources available on www.carersaustralia.com.au, where you can learn more about the NDIS and general carer wellbeing.

By Andrea FERRARI