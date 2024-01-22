Nelson Bay Bowling Club



NELSON Bay Marlins Bowling Club held their 2023 Presentation night on Saturday 29th January with a fantastic attendance from members and guests.

Congratulations go to Bernie Carroll and Jono Davis who were presented with the Ladies and Men’s Bowler of the Year award respectively.

Well done and congratulations to Bruce Patchet who was deservedly awarded the Most Improved Player of the Year.

Congratulations to Bernie and Richard Girvan who received the Major Singles award and to Sue Clark and David Hall who picked up the Minor Singles title.

Congratulations also go to all the members who received the many awards on the night, outstanding achievements!

The evening ran smoothly with the excellence of Kane Coulls Master of Ceremonies role and was also complemented by the amazing band and delicious meal provided by Fin and Scales restaurant.

Thank you to Kerry Fraser who generously volunteered to take on the role of photographer for the evening.

NBBC wishes to thank the Bowls Committee members for their hard work and dedication throughout the past year and look forward to another successful year of good bowling and friendship.

By Bernie CARROLE

