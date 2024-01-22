Tanilba Veteran Golfers 50+



DAY/DATE: TUESDAY 16th January ’24

TIME, 7.00 Registration, 8.00 Tee Time.

EVENT: Individual Stableford

PLAYER NO. 28

FRONT NINE:

NETT WINNERS:

Mike Lacey 19pts

RUNNERS UP:

John Street 16 pts. C/b

BALL COMPETITION:

Steve Enderby and Peter Beesley.

N.T.P.

A Grade Winners: Kim Miller

B Grade Winners: John Street

C Grade Winners: Mike Lacey

Drive & Chip.

A Grade Winners: Kim Miller

B Grade Winners: B. Skinner

C Grade Winners: Steve Enderby

Lucky Score Winners: 7 on the 8th hole.

Mike Lacey, John Street and BarrySampson.

BACK NINE:

NETT WINNERS:

Barry Disch 18pts c/b

RUNNERS UP:

Len Hardes 18pts.

BALL COMPETITION:

David Enderby, Fred Drury and Ian Williams.

N.T.P.

A Grade Winners: Len Hardes

B Grade Winners: B Skinner

C Grade Winners: Barry Gaherety

Drive & Chip.

A Grade Winners: Ron Dews

B Grade Winners: Les Deane

C Grade Winners: David Enderby

Lucky Score Winners: 7 on the 8th hole.

Steve Robards, David Enderby, Ian Williams, Grahame Glover and Rob McKinney.

NEXT WEEK: Our summer comp continues throughout January and does not contribute to annual tournament calculations.

Next week, 23rd Jan, will be Individual Stableford

Members are reminded and encouraged to sign up for our interclub competition with Beresfield Vets, 1st round to be played on the 27th Feb.

COME ALONG AND ENJOY A RELAXING 9 HOLE COMPETITION, ALL MEMBERS AND VISITORS ARE VERY WELCOME AND INVITED TO JOIN OR RENEW TVGA MEMBERSHIP DURING JANUARY AND FEBRUARY.

THE TANILBA VETS RECOGNISE AND ACKNOWLEDGE THE SERVICE OF CURRENT AND EX MEMBERS OF THE AUSTRALIAN DEFENCE FORCES (ADF) AND AS SUCH, DO NOT CHARGE JOINING OR MEMBERSHIP FEES FOR THESE VETERANS.

A golfer was having a terrible round — 20-over par for the front nine with scores of balls lost in water or rough. When his caddie then coughed as he steadied himself over a 12-inch putt on the 10th, he lost it.

“You’ve got to be the worst caddie in the world!” he yelled. “I doubt it,” replied the caddie, dead-pan. “That would be too much of a coincidence.”

By Ian WILLIAMS