Undefeated Pythons blitz Mudrats as century maker Moxey and swing king Davies put on a clinic



PORT Stephens Pythons trump cards Jarrod Moxey and Shawn Davies have produced one of the finest ever performances with bat and ball in a single day’s cricket.

The Pythons duo are the toast of the region after spearheading their all-conquering team to an emphatic victory over Merewether’s Mary Ellen Mudrats in the Newcastle District Suburban Cricket Division One competition at King Park last Saturday.

In a limited-overs batting masterclass, the prolific Moxey smashed an unbeaten 144 off only 103 balls to steer the Pythons to a massive tally of 7-272 from 40 overs.

Jarrod chalked up yet another milestone as he thumped seven sixes and eleven boundaries to all parts of the ground and combined with sibling Josh Moxey (30) and all rounder Tyran Eveleigh (25) in an entertaining run spree.

Swing merchant Davies then grabbed the remarkable figures of 7-11 in a superb five over spell to skittle the Mudrats for a meagre 39 in the eleventh over.

It followed his 5-23 haul in the Pythons’ victory over Wests Journeymen the previous weekend.

Experienced Port Stephens skipper Josh Moxey paid tribute to his brother Jarrod and the in-form Davies after their amazing individual feats.

“Both were in irresistible touch and put on a cricket clinic in front of our loyal supporters at our home base,” the Pythons stalwart told News Of The Area.

“Jarrod and Shawn were unstoppable on the day and simply demonstrated their match-winning skills,” Josh stated.

It was the tenth win of the season for the undefeated Pythons (38 points) who have opened up a four point lead over second placed Waterboard Wests (34).

By Chris KARAS