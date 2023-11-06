Nelson Bay Cricket Club‘s family connection with Newcastle District Suburban Cricket competitions



TEAMING up with your offspring is the ultimate experience for active sporting parents.

Nelson Bay Cricket Club can boast five father/son/daughter combinations this summer in the Newcastle District Suburban Cricket competitions.

It has been a “family affair” for the Makos in the early rounds of the 2023-24 series with the club’s cricket-playing fathers being upstaged by their sons or daughter in the Division 2, Division 5 and Division 7 fixtures.

Nelson Bay Cricket stalwart Dean Gibson told News Of The Area that “the dads enjoy playing sport alongside their kids on a weekend afternoon”.

“I am one of those dads and to see your child perform in a team environment with you is pleasing indeed,” revealed the experienced Gibson.

All rounders Roy Massey and thirteen year old son George helped the Makos secure a 27-run victory over Waterboard Wests in a recent Division 2 clash at Blackley Oval.

Three family combinations are featured in Nelson Bay’s Division 5 squad – Wayne Banks and seventeen-year-old daughter Lillee, opening bat Phil Everitt and son Jack, 21, plus Dean Gibson and son Riley, 17.

All have been impressive with both bat and ball with the young guns keen to claim bragging rights.

Nelson Bay have an outstanding prospect in fourteen-year-old all rounder Hunter Chappell who has cemented a top order spot in the Makos’ Division 7 batting line up with father Simon Chappell.

The promising colt showed his wares with a blazing knock of 83 against Raworth Rabbitohs in a one day fixture last Saturday at Tarro Reserve.

Just like his famous cricketing namesake, Hunter faced 108 balls and smashed twelve boundaries and a six to help the Makos post 6-176 from their 35 overs – sharing a second wicket union of 88 with Harrison Ryan (32).

Chappell also grabbed 1-28 as the Rabbitohs (5-177) reached their target in the 31st over after solid contributions from David Hakes (55 not out), Matthew Perkins (44) and Allen Garnham (38).

Proud dad Simon has also peeled off some valuable runs this season and just like the other Makos fathers gets inspiration from the younger family connections.

By Chris KARAS