Nelson Bay Rugby Club recognises its top grade talent at annual Awards Night



INDUSTRIOUS lock forward Lewis Affleck is Nelson Bay Rugby Club’s Most Outstanding Player for 2024.

The emerging number eight proved a model of consistency in the Hunter Suburban Rugby Men’s first grade competition this season, turning in powerhouse displays to help steer the Gropers to a preliminary final.

Affleck capped a memorable campaign by also taking out the Players’ Player trophy.

He received both awards at the club’s recent Presentation Night in the Elizabeth Waring Pavilion at Tomaree Sports Complex.

Tireless official and first grade team manager Greg Spake was named Clubman of the Year while fearless forward Ronan O’Cconnell took out the President’s Award.

Rising utility back Jack Ballard was named the club’s Rookie of the Year with Liam Keating the recipient of the Respect Award.

Sam and Rachel Rocher collected the Infamous Deed of the Year award while medical support officer Amber Barber is this year’s recipient of the Dean Como Perpetual trophy.

Premiership-winning centre Michael Hotene took out the men’s Best Back award with rugged prop Nathan Perry receiving the Best Forward trophy.

Skilful playmaker Sophia Collins was named the club’s Most Outstanding Women’s Player.

The mercurial fly-half turned in superb performances this season to steer the Gropers into the Hunter Suburban Women’s finals and also collected the Best Back trophy.

Sharp centre Tash Harris earned the Players’ Player award; second rower Jade Brown the Coach’s award; powerful lock forward Laura McFawn was named Rookie of the Year while talented flanker Sierra Nowlan received the Best Forward trophy.

Capable winger Alannah Byfield was the recipient of the Marilyn Buchanan Award for going above and beyond for the women’s team.

By Chris KARAS