Nelson Bay Swim champion Ebony Nix a stand out at National Age Championships



IF dedication and persistence count for anything then the future looks bright for Corlette superfish Ebony Nix.

Fresh from her outstanding deeds at the National Age Swimming Championships on the Gold Coast last week, the Port Stephens prodigy is freely tipped to realise her dream of one day representing Australia at the Commonwealth and Olympic Games.

The sixteen-year-old Nelson Bay Swim Club champion took a giant step towards that goal with top ten finishes in her pet 100m butterfly, 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke, 50m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 100m freestyle events at the national titles.

Ebony demonstrated her potential with a fifth placing in the Girls 16yrs 100m butterfly final, clocking a time of 1.02:39 seconds in a race won by Bond Swimming Club’s Mikayla Bird (59.97 sec) and a sixth placing in the 100m freestyle (58.00 sec).

She also finished seventh in the 50m backstroke final in a time of 30.46 sec behind race winner Ainsley Trotter (Bond) who posted 28.48 sec and seventh in the 50m freestyle final where she registered 26.70 sec in an encouraging performance.

UWA West Coast swimmer Sylvia Czajko won the 50m freestyle title in a time of 25.49 sec.

Ebony also claimed a number ten ranking in the 50m butterfly in her age group after clocking 28.55 sec behind number one Olivia Hine from Brisbane’s Somerville House Aquatic Centre in a time of 26.96 sec and a ninth place finish in the 100m backstroke.

On the final night the Port Stephens sensation helped NSW secure a bronze medal in the Girls 16-17yrs 4 x 50m Mixed Medley final.

It capped a memorable period for the talented Nix, who secured a bagful of medals at this year’s NSW Country and NSW Senior State Swimming Championships.

The Tomaree High School student collected gold in the Girls 15-16yrs 50m freestyle and silver in the 100m butterfly, 100m backstroke, 50m butterfly and 100m freestyle events at the NSW Country Championships at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre before snaring silver in the Under 16 Girls 50m freestyle and bronze medals in the Under 16/17 Girls 50m backstroke and Under 16 Girls 100m butterfly at the NSW Senior State titles.

Ebony has been a part of Tomaree Aquatic Centre’s Squad Program since the age of eight under the tutelage of Head Swim Coach Tom Davis.

“She is an inspiration to younger swimmers at Tomaree and Nelson Bay Swim Club and often demonstrates drills and stroke correction,” a proud Davis told News Of The Area.

“The tremendous support she receives from the squad and her parents has given Ebony the confidence and determination and help to keep her passion alive,” he added.

Last year Ebony was also part of the NSW National Under 16yrs relay team that clinched gold and set a Queensland all comers record.

She was selected after qualifying for a position in the NSW team for a week of intense training for elite swimmers.

Other Nelson Bay Swim Club squad members to impress at the NSW Country and State Senior titles include Lachlan Parker who won gold in the Boys 13yrs 50m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 100m freestyle events; Isabella Hol who claimed gold in the Girls 12yrs and Over 50m butterfly and bronze in the 11-14yrs 200m butterfly; and Stefan Grant (silver in 100m butterfly).

Impressive displays also came from Teneke Morphew, Anekah Macklin, Lara Budd, Magnus Gregory, Rafe Grant and Beau Gardener.

Stefan also claimed bronze in the 200m butterfly at the Junior State titles.

The promising Budd finished a creditable 27th in the 50m breaststroke at the National Age titles at Southport with Hol finishing 29th in the 14yrs 100m butterfly.

By Chris KARAS

