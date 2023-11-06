Nelson Croquet Club members compete for President’s Cup



THE President’s Cup is Nelson Bay Croquet Club’s final intra-club competition each year – a Golf Croquet Singles Level play competition, thirteen-point games with a 50-minute time limit.

Heavy rain caused the cancellation of playing sessions in the week before the competition, but Sunday 29 October dawned bright and clear, perfect conditions for playing croquet.

Ten members contested the Cup in 2023 and were seeded into two blocks of five players each with the winners of each block qualifying for the final.

In Block A, the defending champion Trevor Black won all four games beating Brenda-Lee Peet (2nd), Marty Quirke (3rd), Rae Uptin (4th) and David Smith (5th).

Brenda-Lee pushed Trevor through-out their game and was a narrow loser 6-7.

Block B was a closer contest with Peter Gordon coming top ahead of Rod Peet (2nd) on hoop difference with David Wilson (3rd), Les Guzowski (4th) and Gary Allen (5th).

The top seeds of the two blocks had qualified for the final and a close game appeared likely.

However, Trevor was in superb form, effectively shutting Peter out of the play and dominating the game, to win 7-2.

A great competition for the club with the defending champion Trevor Black going through undefeated to retain the trophy.

