New Arrangements of Bach To Delight Music Lovers

THE Coffs Harbour Music Society (CHMS) says lovers of chamber music are in for an unusual and unique experience at the next Coffs Harbour Music Society concert on Friday, July 14.

The uncommon combination of two pianos and a clarinet in new arrangements of music by JS Bach will attempt to recreate the salon chamber experience of his time.



This modern interpretation re-imagines Bach’s original versions, which, the Society says, have sadly been lost.

The musicians behind this innovative program, Australian Kirill Monorosi, New Zealander Mark Walton, and Professor Inge Rosa of Germany, have established international careers as performers, adjudicators and educators.

Baroque works by Bach feature strongly in the program, with his famous ‘Trio Sonatas’ (usually played as virtuoso organ pieces) arranged for piano and clarinet or tenor saxophone, followed by more Bach, arranged for two pianos and piano works by Brahms and Ravel.

Sydney-based Dr Monorosi is a pianist, teacher, composer and musicologist who trained at the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatorium and studied at the Franz Liszt Hochschule für Musik in Weimar, Germany, before returning to Sydney.

He has given recitals of solo, chamber music and concertos in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Australia and Russia, with repertoire ranging from the English virginalists to works produced in collaboration with contemporary Australian composers.

Dr Monorosi said in Bach’s day it wasn’t unusual for his music to be played as chamber works on various instruments.

“Neither the clarinet nor the saxophone existed in Bach’s time,” he said.

“These new arrangements recapture the acoustic clarity and take advantage of the dynamic range and flexibility of the woodwind instruments and the modern piano, with much more expression than was possible on organ or harpsichord.”

Professor Inge Rosar completed her studies with the concert exam at the Hochschule für Musik in Saarbrücken.

She has won many awards in competitions, including first in the International Bach Competition, France, and has performed in Europe, Russia, the US, Argentina, South Korea and Australia.

Prof Rosar has given many masterclasses and lectures in universities throughout Europe, Russia, US, Argentina, South Korea and Australia and has recorded 11 CDs.

New Zealand-born Mark Walton is a highly-respected and popular figure in the Australian and New Zealand musical scene and is widely acknowledged as a virtuoso clarinet and saxophone performer and inspiring teacher.

For many years he was Chair of Woodwind and then Chair of Performance at the Sydney Conservatorium.

He has performed in many parts of the world, recorded numerous solo albums, written and compiled more than 200 music publications and written three books. Composition now takes up most of his time and his music is popular with audiences and performers.

Mr Walton was awarded the Order of Australia Medal in 2005 for his contribution to music education.

In keeping with the musicians’ focus on education, they will give a free traditional masterclass for pianists on Friday, July 14, from 1-3pm at Lecture Theatre D, CHEC.

President of CHMS, Liz Jamison, said, “the masterclass is for everyone and you do not need to be able to play — it’s about participating and enjoying”.

The concert will be at CHEC, Lecture Theatre D, at 7.30pm on Friday July14.

Tickets are $60, student/child $15 and are available from Jean at 0466985652 or at the door.

By Andrew VIVIAN