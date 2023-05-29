New Myall Lakes MP Tanya Thompson delivers inaugural speech

NEWLY elected Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson, delivered an inaugural speech last week in the NSW legislative assembly.

Mrs Thompson is the first elected female representative for Myall Lakes and the youngest to represent the electorate.



Mrs Thompson expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve and outlined her commitment to working tirelessly for the betterment of the region.

She initially reflected on her early life and how a lifetime of determination had led her to this place in time, thanking both her family and the tireless team who got her across the line and supported her on her political journey.

Mrs Thompson said she has drawn inspiration from the hard work of her predecessor, the late Stephen Bromhead, and pledged to match his tireless dedication and follow in his footsteps in advocating for the people of Myall Lakes.

In the address Thompson emphasised that she represents the voice of regional and rural NSW and their communities, and hopes to bring this to the forefront of the current government’s thinking.

In Mrs Thompson’s speech, she shed light on a pressing concern affecting the tourism industry in Myall Lakes and will call upon the active government to prioritise dredging on Wallis Lake, emphasising the detrimental impact it has had on local businesses, in particular the long-standing Amaroo Cruises.

Other aspects that Mrs Thompson highlighted for the Myall Coast electorate include fighting for the permanent opening of the Manning River, the completion of Forster Public Hospital and the development of stages 2 and 3 of Manning Base Hospital as healthcare priorities, the need for a Multi-Purpose facility in Bulahdelah, and the necessary funding and resources to ensure all these projects come to fruition, ultimately improving the health and well-being of the entire Myall Lakes community.

Importantly, she emphasised the pressures on families in the current economic environment and how past and current initiatives can assist those in the most need.

She concluded in her address that the regional areas are the true heartbeat of the state and what it meant to represent the great people of the Myall Lakes electorate.

By John SAHYOUN