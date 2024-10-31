New work by Mark Pryor showing at Nexus

LOCAL artist Mark Pryor will open his new exhibition called New Work, at Nexus Community Art Gallery in Bellingen on Sunday 3 November.

The body of work chronicles Mark’s ongoing dialogue with his immediate natural environment.

“I am fascinated by all the moods in nature, the vibrancy of the colour, by peripheral flashes of light that create that ‘moment’ of awe, the timeless patience,” Mark told News Of The Area.

Living and painting on the Mid North Coast, largely in Kempsey and some time on the Coffs Coast, Mark has followed the lure of his love for the natural world.

“[It has] taken me on a journey through pristine rainforests, sparse dry western plains, the gorgeous east coastline and humbling, spiritual experiences in Arnhem Land and Kakadu National Park.

“These places, this world, sadly, are disappearing before my very eyes.”

His aim with this exhibition was to record those moments.

While the natural environment deeply informs his art practice, Mark draws on his emotional response to develop a sense of place through strong mark making and vibrant colour.

He describes his work as “contemporary abstract-landscape”.

His chosen medium is oils, watercolours, and 24 ct gold leaf.

“This exhibition will be my fourth exhibition at Nexus Gallery, and I am very happy to be sharing the whole gallery space with the amazing local artist, Greg Coates, who is exhibiting in the Studio Gallery,” he said.

Both artists will attend the opening of their exhibitions at noon on Sunday.

The shows run until Friday, 29 November.

By Andrea FERRARI

