Macksville Country Club Golf

HAVING sponsored the three person Ambrose at Macksville Country Club for over 25 years, Binalong Promotional Clothing again attracted one of the Club’s biggest fields.

While Gary ‘Mingo’ Urquhart has retired, daughter Addi has continued the tradition.

The rules for an Ambrose makes teamwork essential.

After all players drive off the tee the best shot is chosen, with each player in the team hitting from that position.

Winners were Clint Lavender, Beau Saville and Brock Klar, with Dane Neill, Rama Gennet and John Williams runners up in a tight finish.

Nearest the pins were Brodie Bartlett (A), Tony Adams (B) and Graham Vincent (in C grade).

Longest drives went to Rama Gennet (A), Brock Klar (B), Jack Grant (C) and Bray Ledger (in non-handicapper section).

On Tuesday the ladies Stableford, a fundraiser for cancer research, was won by Cheryl Fortescue with Rhonda McAuliffe finishing runner up.

Rhonda was the straight shooter with the nearest the pin.

Mid Week specialist Greg Hogan was again in the winners circle with John Fortescue runner up in the 193rd Mid Week Competition.

By Max TURNER