Calls for expansion of regional crime inquiry



AN inquiry into regional crime held a public hearing in Kempsey this week, and meetings in Coffs Harbour on Monday, however the NSW Nationals have called on the process to be expanded.

The NSW Legislative Assembly’s Committee on Law and Safety held a public hearing on ‘Community safety in regional and rural communities’ at Kempsey Council Chambers on Tuesday.

The meeting heard from representatives from the police, Indigenous groups, Department of Communities and Justice NSW, youth initiatives and a number of community members.

NSW Nationals leader Dugald Saunders said it is a good start but raised questions around why so little time was spent in Coffs Harbour.

“Our communities have been calling for this inquiry for a long time and we need to make sure the committee is hearing from as many people in as many regional communities as possible,” Mr Saunders said.

“We know the inquiry started in far western NSW earlier this month, where police, Government and non-Government agencies spoke about the lack of resources and after-hours support for kids in Bourke and Broken Hill who in some cases don’t have a safe home to go to.

“That insight is invaluable, and I think it is a bit of a missed opportunity that we didn’t get the same out of Coffs Harbour today, because every community is different and will need slightly different approaches to address this crisis.”

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh welcomed the visit but also expressed his disappointment.

“The whole point of this inquiry is so people in each community have a chance to share their stories and are able to contribute their ideas for solutions that are tailored to them,” Mr Singh said.

“I am pleased the committee came to Coffs, but it is a little disheartening it didn’t spend the entire day here to talk to police, council, victims of crime, and other community groups about the rising rates of youth crime in our region.

“Although this visit is a step in the right direction, I would like the committee to come back to Coffs to hold a proper hearing in the near future.”

The inquiry was launched in March to report on the following:

– the drivers of youth crime across regional and rural NSW, particularly since the COVID pandemic;

– how a whole of government approach can reduce the drivers and root causes of youth crime in regional and rural NSW;

– the wraparound and diversionary services available for youth and families in the regions and rural areas and how they can be better matched to individuals, measured, improved and integrated into a coordinated approach to divert youth from crime, having regard to the NSW Government’s commitment to working in partnership with Aboriginal people;

– staffing levels and workforce issues, including police staffing, in regional and rural areas and how services can be improved to reduce youth crime in these areas;

– recidivism rates in regional and rural areas, and related impacts on the community, services and law enforcement;

– the range of functions being performed by NSW police officers, including mental health assistance and youth welfare, on behalf of other agencies in regional and rural areas, and the supports required to assist police; and

– any other related matter.

The Committee has stated it intends to undertake further hearings and community consultation throughout 2025.