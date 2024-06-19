North Haven Boardriders enjoy ideal winter conditions at June comp



IT was a bright and sunny start to Sunday morning as the North Haven Boardriders gathered for their June competition.

Despite a brisk wind, neither contestants nor spectators were deterred from enjoying the day.

The surfing conditions were described as ideal for winter, featuring a three to four-foot swell accompanied by an offshore breeze, setting the stage for a perfect morning of competition.

The event saw enthusiastic participation across all grades.

Sean Cummins took the top spot in A Grade, while Rusty Simpson emerged victorious in B Grade.

The C Grade competition was taken by Lou Simpson.

Committee member and A Grade winner Sean Cummins praised the day, telling News Of The Area, “Another great club day for North Haven Boardriders with young Rusty Hogan blitzing B Grade this month, and a special mention to major sponsor Club North Haven for their support.”

This month’s competition was particularly special as it was hosted from the Boardriders’ brand-new tent station, a purchase made possible with the assistance of their new major sponsor, Club North Haven.

Club members extended a big thank you to Vanessa Blanch for organising the new tents and to Club President Stewart O’Brien for organising the new competition rash shirts.

The excitement from this event is set to carry forward, with the next competition scheduled for Sunday, July 21.

By Luke HADFIELD