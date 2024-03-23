NSW Seniors Festival celebrated in Macksville



THE NSW Seniors Festival runs from 11-24 March and celebrates the role and contributions of older adults to our local communities.

It is the largest of its kind in the southern hemisphere, with over 500,000 people getting involved each year.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

This year, once again, Nambucca Valley Council decided to mark the festival in style with a Seniors Week Celebration at the Macksville Ex-Services Club.

Over 170 local seniors attended the event that was officially opened by Nambucca Valley Mayor Rhonda Hoban OAM, who amplified the essential and valuable role that seniors play in our community.

As well as morning tea and lunch, the large group were treated to musical entertainment by Mr Barry Noble and were able to speak to a range of organisations and businesses that specialise in supporting seniors.

“The Macksville Ex-Services Club and the Macksville High School have been central in making this wonderful event possible,” Michael Grieve, a Community Development Officer with Nambucca Valley Council told News Of The Area.

“All seniors in the Nambucca Valley are invited to attend, however we were limited to the number of seats available and I am delighted to say that the event is at capacity, showing us that the seniors in the valley appreciate and enjoy the event.”

Mr Gary Biden from Nambucca Heads told NOTA the event was a great place to connect with other seniors and with service providers that may be of assistance.

“Local businesses such as Beatties Furniture are here to showcase the range of furniture specific to seniors and organisations like U3A are on hand to present options for meaningful ways for seniors to fill their time.”

Organisations such as Lifetime Connect were able to speak with attendees one-on-one and detail their broad range of services such as in-home aged care, outings and transport to essential appointments and even shopping.

The number of attendees is testament to the popularity of the event, with some at the Macksville-Ex Services Club already talking about attending next year’s event.

By Mick BIRTLES

