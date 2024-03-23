Bowraville Central School selected as location for new public preschool



BOWRAVILLE Central School has been identified as one of 100 schools across the state who will receive a new public preschool as a part of the NSW Government’s first steps toward universal preschools.

The move will double the number of public preschools in NSW and support more children and families to prepare for kindergarten for the best start in life and learning.



Bowraville has met the criteria set out by the State Government based on child development and socioeconomic data, projected demand for a preschool, an infrastructure analysis and valuable insights gained through local feedback.

The NSW Government details that the site selection Assessment Panel, composed of NSW Department of Education executive members and an independent Aboriginal representative, made decisions through a robust process.

This process occurred with oversight by an independent external reviewer and independent probity advisor.

This was followed by an independent review of the decision-making process to ensure transparency and accountability.

Expected to be completed by 2027 the new public preschools will operate during school hours and provide play-based educational programs.

The NSW Department of Education considers that those preschools located on public school sites like the Bowraville Central School will support a positive transition to school by forming strong connections between children, families and school staff, fostering a sense of belonging for children, and helping teachers to understand and meet the individual needs of children when they start school.

“Having a public preschool on our school site will help children prepare for this change and help our school to support the individual needs of children as they move from the preschool to the kindergarten classroom,” a Bowraville Central School spokesperson said.

By Mick BIRTLES