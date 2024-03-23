Nambucca Valleys locals fed-up with vandalism



WITH youth crime seemingly on the rise across the nation it is increasingly evident that the Nambucca Valley is not immune.

Angry locals have been in touch with News Of The Area, pointing out that they are fed-up with acts of vandalism that impact on the ability of the community to fully enjoy public spaces and amenities.



“We regularly take our dogs to the ‘off leash’ area on Stuart Island and we have been appalled to see that some idiot has ignored the bollards put in place by council and has done donuts on the grassed area, damaging the ground with deep tyre marks,” Valla resident Val Simms told News Of The Area.

“This area is frequented by the elderly and now the surface is torn up and presents a real trip hazard to those trying to walk in the area.”

This damage, combined with vandalism to art work in public places that has recently been posted on social media, appears to indicate that this type of behaviour is on the rise in the Nambucca Valley.

Another concerned local, who asked not to be named, told NOTA about public toilets in Macksville that had toilet paper piled into the sink and set alight and graffiti painted on the wall.

A spokesperson for the Nambucca Valley Council told NOTA, “We note that acts of vandalism such as the ones you are describing tend to come in ebbs and flows and we have not identified a significant increase in recent months.”

Last week the State Government announced a regional crime package worth $26.2 million to enhance the safety of regional communities.

Almost half of that amount will go toward a pilot program at Moree, a move which has drawn criticism from Member for Oxley Michael Kemp.

“There’s a lot more to regional NSW than Moree and it’s about time that the government acknowledged this,” Mr Kemp said.

Nambucca Valley resident Mr Chris Ellicott expressed concerns that it is not only damage to public property that is apparent in the district.

“I have seen people’s fences dented and broken and the vandals seem ignorant of the fact that this is why we can’t have nice things.”

By Mick BIRTLES

