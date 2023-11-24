Oak Tree’s first-time fashion show a sell-out

JUBILANT and exhausted, Oak Tree Retirement Village Coffs Harbour Manager Michelle Oxley emerged from the group’s first public event with a cheque for $1400 raised for its chosen charity, the Pink Silks Trust.

Michelle made the presentation to Pink Silks Trust Chair and co-founder Tanya Johnson OAM on Friday 10 November after the September Spring Fling Fashion Parade, praising the hard work of colleagues, contributors and the village community and their friends for attending.



The sold-out fashion show was held in the community centre within the village.

“We had the most beautiful fashions, shoes and accessories showcased by Jacqui’s Fashion Boutique – one of the most long-standing fashion houses in Coffs Harbour and adored by all,” Michelle told News Of The Area.

Selling and sampling local wares, there were stalls set up from Humble Home, Orara Valley Produce, Vitality Blooms, Flicker Candles and Wild Pansi Florist.

Oak Tree provided the guests with sweet treats and savory platters to nibble on and the bubbly was flowing.

“It seemed Coffs ladies were yearning for such a function, as the chatter and laughter was almost tangible,” said Michelle.

Oak Tree colleagues from the Armidale village – Carolyn Beresford and Lisa Williamson – partnered with Michelle to put on the function, from start to finish, from preparing all the food, serving on the day and the big clean up afterwards.

“While it was a lot, and I mean a lot, of work, to see everyone having such a wonderful time, was very satisfying.

“Oak Tree was generous enough to fund the event, which meant we could donate the ticket sales to our chosen charity.

“On this occasion, I chose Coffs Harbour Pink Silks, as they too put on several functions a year and work tirelessly in doing so as well.

“We were also able to help showcase a few small local businesses on the day, which again was great to be able to lend a supporting hand to some, in these somewhat hard economic times.

“Finally, with nearly 100 people coming through the gates that afternoon, we were able to show off our stunning new retirement village, its location and what’s on offer here – as many still didn’t realise we were here.

“As I said to the crowd on the day, many of whom weren’t of retirement age, if not for yourself, we all know someone who might like to take a look at what we have to offer here at our independent living village,” she said.

Reflecting on the success of the fundraiser, Michelle mooted the idea, “I’m sure we will look at holding another Spring Fling Event next year; in fact, many guests suggested we do two a year.

“I’m not sure I have the energy for that,” she said, laughing.

By Andrea FERRARI