Ocean Film Festival at Jetty Theatre raises funds and awareness

THE much-loved Ocean Film Festival World Tour returns to Coffs Harbour next month for its tenth anniversary.

This year the one-off special event screening takes place at the Jetty Memorial Theatre on Thursday 9 March 2023 from 7.00pm to 10.00pm.



The two-and-a-half-hour screening shows a range of films covering topics including ocean exploration, ocean-related adventures, marine creatures, ocean-related sports, ocean racing, coastal cultures, sailing, diving, rowing, free diving, surfing, oceanic environment and ocean lovers.

With astounding visuals and enthralling stories, the films educate, inspire and entertain.

“Our vision is to inspire more people to explore, respect, enjoy, and protect our oceans,” said the Festival organisers.

The ocean awareness and fund-raising project has donated over $40,000 to ocean charities through the festivals.

In ten years, the Ocean Film Festival has seen 771 screenings throughout the globe, 325,670 audience members, has been screened in fourteen countries, with 89 independent filmmakers’ work seen on the big screen.

“Ten years ago we started the Ocean Film Festival World Tour with big dreams, not only to inspire the world to explore and enjoy our oceans but further to protect and respect them,” said Festival founder Jemima Robinson.

“With a personal passion for film and all things ocean, I wanted the Ocean Film Festival World Tour to become an avenue for promoting ocean conservation and bringing people together to celebrate mother nature.

“We have done this through sharing unique stories by independent filmmakers from around the globe, reaching many exciting milestones, and now we set our sights towards the next ten years of making an even greater impact.”

Watch the festival trailer at https://youtu.be/3eaMLWB8c7Q.

By Andrea FERRARI