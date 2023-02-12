Calls for neuroendocrine cancer Telehealth funding

THE number of people diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Cancer (NETs) is increasing, and the Coffs/Mid North Coast NETs Cancer Support Group is playing its part in a national campaign to gain funding for five Telehealth NET nurses across the country.

Scheduled for Wednesday 15 February at 2pm this local support group has a meeting with Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh and the CEO of NeuroEndocrine Australia (NECA), Meredith Cummins.

“NETs was once a rare cancer, but its incidence is on the rise, with one Australian diagnosed every two hours,” Andrea Stafford, facilitator for the Coffs/Mid North Coast NETs Cancer Support Group told News Of The Area.

Neuroendocrine Cancer is relatively unknown and misunderstood, even though it is now the seventh most diagnosed cancer in Australia.

“Our group meets every two months in Coffs to provide support and encouragement to one another in order to navigate this disease that has no cure.

“At our upcoming meeting on 15 February with Gurmesh Singh and Meredith Cummins we are hoping to advance the cause of NETs sufferers.”

The group, which has members with lived experience of Neuroendocrine Cancer, will present its case for having five specifically trained Telehealth Neuroendocrine nurses.

“The estimated total cost to government would be around $650,000 a year.

“Considering there are 200 Breast Cancer Nurses in Australia, which we wholeheartedly support, we are seeking some recognition and equity in funding.

“We are also seeking assistance in education of health professionals, with many in the profession unaware of NETs and its optimal pathway of care,” said Andrea.

The first National Action Plan for Neuroendocrine Tumours (NETs) 2022 – 2027 presented by NeuroEndocrine Cancer Australia (NECA), plans to establish, consolidate and expand over the next five years within eight key areas, number one on the list being the implementation of a team of NET specialist telehealth specialist nurses.

Currently there is just one telehealth specialist NET nurse to provide support and information to patients across Australia and, while an excellent and much appreciated patient resource, this is simply insufficient says NECA in its National Action Plan.

The contact number for the one Australian NET Nurse is 1300 CURE NETS (1300 287 363).

‘For more information see www.neuroendocrine.org.au and click on National Action Plan.

By Andrea FERRARI