‘On the couch’ with Jasminda



DEAR Jasminda,

I often start the New Year by goal setting, only to realise by February that I’ve failed.

How can I achieve some goals that I can actually keep?

Fiona W.

Dear Fiona,

Happy New Year.

As we ease into another year, tenderly patting expanded waistlines created by batches of rum balls and espresso martinis, marvelling at the exhaustion that sitting around doing nothing achieves, gazing at the Christmas tree that has to be repacked and hoisted up to the mezzanine for another year, it can be easy to feel the weight of expectation.

My advice, therefore, is to aim low.

Instead of setting the bar for the stars, settle for the limbo.

Here are some starters for you:

Clean the fridge by eating your way through the leftovers.

Don’t take up running. Have you ever seen a happy runner?

Live an intentioned/comfortable life i.e. dress in activewear.

Travel – even if it’s only in your mind through books.

Work towards mediocrity.

You’ll definitely get there.

Anything else is a bonus.

Remove toxic people from your life and replace them with a dog.

You’ll be infinitely happier (as will the dog).

Carpe diem,

Jasminda.