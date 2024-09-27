On The Cusp Of Celebrating 80 Years Of Friendship



KORORO School friends from the class of 1945 are on the cusp of celebrating 80 years of companionship.

Adele Simmond (Berriman), Peggy Mavin (Hoy), Lorraine Partland (Taylor), Helen Bowen (Edwards) and Lesley Burling (Gillam) met as five-year-olds at Kororo School, Coffs Harbour.



Elaine Neal and Maureen Drury (Finlay) joined the school a few years later.

Julie Cornale (Rigoni) was not at school with the other girls but has been friends with them for almost 80 years.

Bonded for life, the ladies meet every two months at Chill ‘n’ Chat café at the Coffs’ Community Village.

Having never lost touch with each other, they used to catch up for a cuppa every now and then until Lorraine suggested in 2017 that they all meet for lunch.

That first lengthy outing went swimmingly, leaving the ladies asking, “when’s the next one?”.

They set another date two months later and ever since then the members of the Kororo School 1945 Ladies Group have revelled in their regular catch-ups at Chill n’ Chat and always look forward to the next one.

By Andrea FERRARI