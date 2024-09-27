New Ventures Await Following Archive Warehouse Closure



THE grassroots creative culture of Coffs Harbour offers a rich and often clandestine life for aspiring artists.

The burgeoning poetry scene for instance continues to thrive in the margins, fuelled by passion rather than driven by economics.



The Poetry Night finale at the Archive Warehouse in Toormina last Sunday, proved to be a delightful case in point.

Sara-Jayne Prince (aka Archive Mid North Coast) has been operating out of a warehouse in Toormina for the past three years, incorporating a range of activities such as live music, art exhibitions, life drawing, workshops, craft days, market stalls and all sorts of cool happenings.

This has been alongside her professional role for Artistic Management, Media and Promotions, which she will continue to do in a more mobile and virtual way.

The end of the lease in October beckons a new season, Sarah told News Of The Area.

“While Archive’s time at the Warehouse is coming to an end, I am feeling a mix of excitement, freedom and a sprinkling of sadness, as this ending makes way for new ventures and opportunities,” she said.

The finale featured over a dozen individuals whose approach and performance gave voice to a mix of experiences and backgrounds; coalescing in human concerns, matters of the heart, respect for Indigenous culture, the environment, and self-exploration.

The receptive audience paid generous attention to the issues and feelings expressed, giving the whole night a warm and life-affirming atmosphere.

The night’s theme “Ending” seemed fitting, giving poets the opportunity to consider the ebb and flow of change that punctuates our everyday lives, and endings and new beginnings that call for our invigorated attention.

The Archive Warehouse poetry readings have been popular in recent months, attracting an eclectic range of old hands and new chums into the poetic spotlight of stage performance.

The final community-led reading was a moment to celebrate the contribution Sarah-Jayne and Archive has made to enrich the cultural life of Coffs Harbour.

By KIM SATCHELL