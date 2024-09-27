Wal Tyson receives OAM for services to Bellingen Shire



BELLINGEN’S Wal Tyson, 89, has received an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for services to the Bellingen Shire community.

Mr Tyson was presented the OAM at the King’s Birthday 2024 Honours and Awards Ceremony at Government House, Sydney on Thursday, 19 September by NSW Governor Margaret Beazley.



“I’m extremely proud and humbled to be recognised, not only for myself but mostly for the organisations I represent and all the people who we have helped over the years,” Mr Tyson told News Of The Area.

“It really is about making the community stronger and better.”

After a lifetime of community service, Mr Tyson is most proud of his 50 years as a member of the Bellingen Lions Club.

He was the club’s president in 1978 when they built the first swimming pool in Bellingen Shire.

Mr Tyson also organised the Bellingen Eel Fishing Championships as a school holiday activity for the children of the Shire for 33 years.

Ever humble, Mr Tyson said his numerous achievements over the past 65 years were all made possible through teamwork.

“My wife Yvonne has always supported me and allowed me the time to pursue my voluntary and community ventures, while also being a prolific volunteer herself,” he said.

Yvonne still works at the local op-shop in Bellingen, is an active member of the Red Cross and regularly supports fundraising events.

“She proudly supports me as my ‘Lions Lady’ and until recently was an active member of the Bellingen Show Society and the VIEW Club,” Mr Tyson said.

Yvonne, also 89, has mobility challenges and watched the investiture of the OAM at home online.

Mr Tyson travelled from Bellingen to Sydney with his surviving children: Jenni, Vicki, Julii and Peter.

Tragically his middle daughter Suzanne could not be present for the occasion, having passed in 2018.

Apart from sharing this occasion with his children, the highlight of the day was meeting NSW Governor Margaret Beazley.

“She’s tiny and is a lovely lady,” Mr Tyson said.

“She took a real interest in me and all I have done.”

Following the ceremony the 30 award recipients and their families attended a garden party in the grounds of Government House.

Mr Tyson said he savoured the occasion, describing it as a “wonderful highlight” of his life.

By Andrea FERRARI

