OPINION: Bollards posing major safety hazard on cycleway



DEAR News Of The Area,

It is good to see your article about the bollards in the 29/12/23 paper.

I just like to add that we collected 120 signatures for the petition which asks for the removal of all bollards.

That petition, see wording below, with signatures, was presented to Council at the meeting on 14/12/23.

I think that shows a broad support in the community for the removal of the hazardous obstacles.

Petition wording: “We, the undersigned, kindly request the removal of the bollards on the cycleway between Macksville and Nambucca Heads.

“The bollards pose a major hazard and danger to people, particularly cyclists.”

Regards,

Ulli KESSLER,

Nambucca Heads.