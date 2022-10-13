OPINION: Council’s Name Change

DEAR News Of The Area,

IN response to the many NOTA correspondents who cannot fathom why Coffs Harbour City Council has hastily pushed through the recent name change to City of Coffs Harbour – you don’t have to be Hercule Poirot to work it out.

Owing to disastrous decision-making of current and former councils, they, just like the tip, are somewhat ‘on the nose’ around town.

So what better way is there to improve council’s image and reputation amongst the locals than to expunge the word ‘council’ from its title altogether?

I just wonder if council employed an external PR consultant for this idea and if so, how much did it cost?

Regards,

James GIDDINS,

Coffs Harbour.