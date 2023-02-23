OPINION: Fuel price discrepancies

DEAR News Of The Area,

I WAS interested to read the article in last week’s paper talking about the discrepancies in the fuel prices over the holiday period.

I personally have never seen fuel prices cheaper in Coffs than in Macksville.

Where we can get cheaper fuel is in Kempsey, especially now that there is an Ampol and a Caltex at the service centre at south Kempsey.

I think that those two are having an effect on the prices in Macksville, especially at the Ampol, the prices have been dropping one, two and up to four cents at a time.

When the Ampol (Caltex) was a truck stop and the highway was going through Macksville, it was always cheaper to buy in Macksville.

I am hoping that the two garages at the service centre at south Kempsey continue to influence our prices in Macksville.

Thanking you,

Martin MOUNTFORD.