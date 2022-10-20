OPINION: Pool redevelopment deferrals not good enough

DEAR News Of The Area,

I WAS disappointed and concerned to read about the deferral of the redevelopment of the Woolgoolga and Sawtell swimming pools in the Coffs Coast NOTA on 7 October.

I actually live near the centre of Coffs Harbour and not in either of these two villages of the City of Coffs Harbour, but I empathise with these residents of the disregard shown to them when choosing to not upgrade their pools.

The sad fact of the deferral and handing back of the infrastructure grants is that there is a strong possibility that these two pools/community amenities will not be rebuilt for many years to come. Their infrastructure is shabby and very old.

Worse still, the expectation of both residents and visitors to use the only other community run pool in the LGA, the Coffs Harbour Memorial Pool, is very shortsighted.

Our young potential state and national swimming champions who are coached in the swim squads are having to contend with the congestion of swimmers using the pool for leisure activities and important exercise.

Is the City of Coffs Harbour Council so constrained that they could not seek a commercial loan to continue the redevelopments and thus show an understanding of the needs of these two expanding areas of the city?

I would call on the City of Coffs Harbour Council to reconsider their decision and to find ways to redevelop these two public amenities as soon as possible.

Regards,

Julianne MCKEON,

Coffs Harbour.