OPINION: Respect for harbour views

DEAR News Of The Area,

WHEN the Marine Park office block was first built on the waterfront at the Coffs Harbour Jetty the NPWS architect at the time insisted on reducing the height of the two story building to minimise the loss of harbour views for Jetty residents.

The current re-building of the office block harbours no such good intentions.

In fact its protruding roofline has apparently been described by the builders as like “a wave about to break”.

As well, the new “community building”, where the sea cadets were formerly based, seems an expensive folly with a nor-easter catcher of an elevated roofline which also takes away more of the harbour view from Jetty residents.

The outdoor and indoor settings for what is advertised as a “community café” on the upper deck will no doubt require you to hang on strongly to your milkshakes and chips or otherwise see them blown away.

Long gone it appears is the respectful consideration of the rights and reasonable expectations of others living along this section of the coastline.

A quick glance to the eastern roofline on the nearby Pacific Marina complex shows how to design a much better roofline facing into the nor-easter.

Regards,

Ashley LOVE,

Coffs Harbour.