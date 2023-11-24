OPINION: The future of the Jetty Foreshores

DEAR News Of The Area,

THE Mayor’s plan to keep the railway land east of the railway in community ownership is the way to go, with parklands and recreation supported by beach pavilions, kiosks, and other low key public buildings and plenty of parking for the benefit of residents and visitors.

The provision of land for the NSW Government to develop key worker and affordable housing in the CBD makes very good sense.

The strong support for the Mayor, who stood on a ‘no residential east of the railway’ platform at the last Council election is evidence of the communities’ wish to keep this land in public ownership and not sell it to large private developers for them to squeeze as much profit as possible out of it.

The discredited online survey held in mid-2022 is repeatedly referred to by Gurmesh Singh.

This closely stage-managed survey followed a massive spend of public money on promotion of the development case.

However, he does not mention the numerous face-to-face meetings and surveys of the Coffs Harbour community, held from the start of this current process in early 2018 that have always resulted in a resounding ‘no residential east of the railway’ decision.

Currently there are over 130 apartments approved for construction in the Jetty area west of the railway line and there is room for plenty more.

The Jetty Parklands need to be enlarged and enhanced along with adequate parking to provide space for the recreational needs of the current and future growth of Coffs Harbour.

In addition, I quote from the Local Coffs Harbour Aboriginal Elders Group: “Council’s plan is really well thought out, in our view it will be user friendly, sustainable and environmentally protected as opposed to the desecration of the land for private residential development.

“We the members of the Garlambirla Guyuu-Girrwaa local Coffs Harbour Aboriginal Elders Corporation fully endorse and support the Coffs City Council vision for the Jetty Foreshores Precinct plans.”

The Mayor and Council are definitely on the right track with their plan for the Jetty Foreshores and should be supported by the whole community.

Regards,

Garth MCGILVRAY,

Jetty Parklands Group.