OzHarvest farewells Coffs Harbour chapter founder Julie Feguson

OZHARVEST Director of Governance Gopi Krishnan flew up from the organisation’s Sydney HQ to officially farewell Julie Ferguson, founder of the Coffs Harbour chapter of OzHarvest with a personal and heartfelt message from the charity’s founder, Ronni Kahn AO, who was unable to attend the gathering of friends and supporters on Friday, 21 October at Coffs Surf Club.

Acknowledging Julie’s wide-sweeping and meaningful support of the Coffs Harbour community’s hungry, Ronni’s message reminisced about Julie’s Tigger-like energy, remembering her bounding into the Sydney office on their first meeting.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“You have been extraordinary; your passion and wonderful nature has seen you gather wonderful people around you to get OzHarvest Coffs Harbour to where it is today,” said Ronni.

“On behalf of the people you have served I am so grateful you have flown our banner so ably.

“We wish you strength and health and from the bottom of my heart I thank you for your amazing contribution to OzHarvest and Coffs Harbour.

“You are a legend,” said Ronni

“Julie is a magnet to magnificent people,” said Gopi, “and I extend my gratitude to the community workers who work at the coal face.

“The impact you have had is 1.2 million meals to the community of Coffs.”

So, what’s next for Julie Ferguson?

Julie told News Of The Area her big plans.

“Number one on my list is spending more time with my grandkids.

“On top of that l plan to volunteer at the hospital on the wards.

“l have a medical/mental health background and l feel l would be a great support to the patients.

“The next thing l am doing is to volunteer for the RSPCA.

“I will be part of a team organising events to raise money, so that the homeless and people on a low income can afford to desex their animals.”

Julie also plans to do a couple of hours at the Neighbourhood Centre.

A plan of action she reckons will keep her “out of mischief”.

“I will always miss getting into the yellow vans, but l will always be proud that because of me, they will still be around to feed people in need.

“I can’t say enough about the wonderful teams of volunteers l have had over the years.

“They are all very special people with hearts the size of the moon.

“My team and l have had many special moments over the years, one that comes to mind is the grand opening of our warehouse a few years back which Ronni attended.”

Moving forward, Julie’s philosophy for living a fulfilled life is simple, understanding that “giving is receiving”.

“It’s been scientifically proven that the act of giving raises your endorphins, your feel-good hormones.

“So the more you give, the happier you become.”

Julie puts her life happiness down to all the hours she’s given to feeding hungry people.

“The very first person who donated funds to start me off on my quest was a close friend, at the time a local GP.”

The first business that donated some storage was Peter Faircloth from Faircloth and Reynolds.

She was also supported by various organisations such as Rotary.

“Our warehouse was provided rent free by Anthony Jephcott, a wonderful local businessman.”

Julie bought the first OzHarvest yellow van out of her own pocket.

The second van was bought through fundraising events, supported by different local businesses as well as a couple of sizable donations from individuals.

The third van was funded by the government.

“Our chapter was supported by the community as a whole.

“l am a firm believer in ‘everything happens for a reason’, so l am looking forward to finding out my next destination in life.

“My favourite saying at the moment is ‘Life – strap yourself in, and enjoy the ride’, here we go.”

By Andrea FERRARI