Jetty Dunecare Group celebrating 40 years

FOR over four decades local people have volunteered their time to help keep the bushland of the Jetty Foreshore free of weeds and litter.

In 1982 a small group of dedicated individuals committed to meeting regularly to get rid of bitou bush and other weeds that were overtaking the dunes of the Jetty Foreshore, allowing the natural vegetation to re-establish.



Since then the group has met twice a week and continues to care for this place.

“In that time hundreds of individuals and dozens of service organisations have worked together to allow this place to offer all it does today,” said Lindy Davis, Coordinator of Volunteers, Jetty Dunecare.

“As well as shade and shelter for visitors this vegetation now offers home to much of our local wildlife while stabilising the dunes against coastal erosion.”

On Saturday, 5 November from 1:30 the group is inviting anyone who is keen to help celebrate this significant achievement to enjoy an afternoon of fun and games, live music and food.

“It is a chance to catch up with old friends or make some new ones in this lovely bushland setting,” said Lindy.

RSVPs essential for catering purposes, email davish.art@bigpond.com or call 0448 651 239 ASAP.

The celebration will take place just north of the Dunecare Shed.

BYO drinks and chair or rug.