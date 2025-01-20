Paddling a way of life for Fingal Bay national champ Sandra Lyons



WHEN it comes to endurance training there are plenty of options for accomplished Fingal Bay paddler Sandra Lyons.

The 62-year-old “late bloomer” only has to turn to husband Mark, a former top notch iron man triathlete, for any fitness or technical advice.

Sandra is one of the elite paddlers at Port Stephens Dragon Boat Club and a national championship gold medallist in the Over 60 Seniors ranks.

The Melbourne-native has developed into one of the sport’s fiercest competitors since moving to the Port Stephens region in 2020.

If not on the water, you’ll find her clocking up the kilometres on her personal rowing machine to maintain peak fitness and her competitive edge.

Sandra played basketball in her youth but has acquired a deep passion for paddling since attending a club “Come and Try Day” at Soldiers Point, five years ago.

“I loved paddling out on the water with dolphins and turtles and the camaraderie with my Dragon Boat Racing colleagues”, she told News Of The Area.

“The sport is ideal for my mental health and has enabled me to form many friendships over the years.”

Sandra competed at her first national titles in Perth last year, winning a gold medal with the NSW Over 60s Senior C crew in the one-kilometre Turn Back final, and earning a silver medal in the 500m event.

Each Tuesday and Thursday, you’ll find the endurance ace paddling with club crews at Soldiers Point before travelling to Sydney for a weekend training session.

Sandra along with club mate Janine Noonan from Anna Bay will represent NSW at this year’s National Dragon Boat Championships at the State Regatta Centre at Penrith during April.

Janine will line up for the NSW Senior B 50 plus squad with Sandra to spearhead the NSW Senior C 60 plus crew.

At the Pan Pacific Masters Championships late last year on the Gold Coast, a determined Sandra brought home bronze with a combined Port Stephens/Central Coast squad in the 500m sprint final.

She showed her durability and skill on the water against international crews and was rewarded with a medal.

“Mark is my rock and greatest supporter and always there to offer tips and encouragement,” she said of her husband.

“I am lucky to be involved with a great Dragon Boat racing club here at Port Stephens with amazing colleagues and friends” she added.

Port Stephens Dragon Boat Club trains Tuesday and Thursdays from 5.30pm to 7pm; Saturdays 7.30am to 9am and Saturday Social 9.30am to 11am.

Anyone interested in joining can phone 0493 612 044 or email portstephensdragons@gmail.com.

By Chris KARAS