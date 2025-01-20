Stinker’s Fishin’: Protecting our turtles



AROUND this time last year, it was reported that over 40 turtles had died in Port Stephens between October and December as a result of boat and jet ski strike, ingestion of plastics and entanglement in fishing line and crab traps.

This was an alarming figure as we, as a community, had made a real effort to protect turtles by changing state crabbing laws governing the use of witches hats nets and traps with an entrance over 32cm.

Further investigation revealed that the 2024 figure and certain reasons for the high death toll were misleading.

As a result, it has since been organised that all turtle incidences be reported to the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) as the central agency and keeper of records.

‘Sea Shelter’ based at the Irukandji Shark and Ray Centre at Bobs Farm, an organisation dedicated to protecting our marine population, continues to carry out exceptional work with reporting and rehabilitation.

As reported to NPWS by Sea Shelter, over the October 2024 to January 2025 period, we have lost a total of six turtles.

Four Green turtles died as a result of fishing line entanglement (one), boat strike (two) and crab trap entanglement (one).

One Loggerhead was found on Jimmys Beach with fishing line and one Hawksbill found on Stockton Beach, reason for death unknown.

Over the same period, local commercial and recreational fishers reported one Green turtle death in North Arm Cove due to crab trap entanglement.

These figures are far removed from the hysteria that was generated back in 2024.

We still can improve our level of care for all marine creatures that call Port Stephens home by imposing a speed limit on all watercraft and by being more aware of the damage caused by plastic and fishing line.

By John ‘Stinker’ CLARKE