3/13 Victoria Parade, Nelson Bay is on the market with Nelson Bay Real Estate



3/13 Victoria Parade, Nelson Bay

1 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Car

$529,000

A PERFECT holiday retreat, being less than 100 metres to Nelson Bay Beach, this renovated one bedroom apartment is the ideal unit for those wanting a coastal getaway or easy living.

The apartment is freshly renovated and modern, with a relaxing beach side feel.

It also comes fully furnished, so you just move straight in.

Enjoy the conveniences of all that Nelson Bay can offer, with gourmet eateries, fashion outlets, many waterfront activities, and of course, the pristine beaches all within walking distance.

Adjacent to Fly Point Park, just stroll across the park and you or your guests will be enjoying a myriad of underwater colour with world class snorkelling.

Also close by are a choice of sporting and recreation clubs, such as the 27 hole Nelson Bay Golf club, Nelson Bay Bowling Club, tennis club and service clubs.

There is currently a tenant in residence, so enjoy immediate income right here.