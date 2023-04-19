Pair combine for first time to win Sawtell Golf Club’s women’s championship

JOY Lawrence and Sandra Guymer have combined for the first time to win Sawtell Golf Club’s women’s 4BBB Championship.

The 2023 champions won the event with a score of 74 (35 and 39) played over two rounds.

It was the first time the winning pair had combined to play together, as Lawrence explained.

“I had never played with Sandra before, and it was a one off,” she said.

“My normal partner Trish Bailey broke her wrist weeks before, so I teamed up with Sandra and it worked well.

“When she’d have a bad hole, I’d have a good hole and vice versa, which is what you need to win an event like that.”

After much individual success at the club, it was the first time in twelve years Lawrence had won the Women’s 4BBB Championship.

“I’ve won it twice before with my sister Mavis, but that was a while ago,” she said.

“It was good to get another notch on the belt, and I like team events as it’s much more fun playing with a partner.”

Runners up were Kate Pollard and Debbie Telford, with the event sponsored by Coffs Harbour Toyota and Lorraine Lacey.

By Aiden BURGESS