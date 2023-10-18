Park Beach Women’s Bowling Club Coffs Coast Sport Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport by News Of The Area - Modern Media - October 18, 2023October 18, 2023 District Winners of the State Rookie Pairs, Genevieve Staunton-Latimer and Mike Berube. CONGRATULATIONS to the district winners of the State Rookie Pairs Genevieve Staunton- Latimer and Mike Berube who will represent Zone 14 at State in November. Runners up were Denise Walsh and Mark Star. Social bowls Wednesday 11th October C Treharne, C Kershaw, J Bishop def H Illingworth, D Futcher , S Betts 21/8 M Gudgeon, M England, C O’Dwyer def C Domjahn, B Bodel, Y Anbrey 21/9 I Robinson, C Venturi, H Hardwick def SM Taylor, J Boulton, K Dunn 17/16 A Oak, J Kennedy, S Stirling def T Thorn, M Trengove, D Hargraves 16/13 C Cartwright, J Clarke, L Loadsman def R Frame, E Blanton, D Walsh 26/10 Mixed pairs Friday 13th October A McConachy, S Bailey def D Futcher, R Lane 15/13 M Star, D Walsh def C Irvine, J Bishop 20/11 T Monck, Vaughan, G Duffey def S Vaughan, A Stone, J Phillips 14/12 L Loadsman, C Treharne def A Orr, C Williamson 25/6 R Oakley, J Kennedy def C & C Jones 23/15 C Keogh, S Jones def S Sterling, J Slater 23/16 By Mandy TRENGOVE