TUESDAY 10 October.

Another beautiful day brought out the best in the keen members of Safety Beach Women’s Golf Club on Tuesday 10.

Thirty four ladies faced the starter with the common aim to improve past scores. Winner of the day was Robyn Brindle with a wonderful 40 pts, she’s playing so well, runner-up Lyn Reilly 37 pts on c/b from Lorraine Broomfield, also on c/b from Merryl Kyburz. With the dryness of the course comes lots of run and of course this can prove detrimental or game enhancing.

NTP 4th Robyn Brindle, 5th Merryl Kyburz, 7th Gaile Mackenzie, 11th Michelle Merrikin.

Thank you Aileen MacFarlane for donating the raffle won by Glenda Kennedy.

Recently Merryl Kyburz and Michelle Merrikin travelled to Sydney to play in a State competition at Blacktown and we were thrilled to learn Michelle took out the C grade competition. Such an achievement for Michelle and so deserved.

Ladies we are still in need of volunteers to fill positions on the committees so please make your nominations on the available forms prior to the AGM on Tuesday 24th. Also please bring a plate to share after the game on that day – Stableford Shootout Qualifier. Shotgun start 8am for 8.30am. Tuesday 31st V Par is the last game for October.

By Marilyn ELY