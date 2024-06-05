Park Beach Women’s Bowling Club Coffs Coast Sport Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 5, 2024 Congratulations to Ann Maree Taylor – the MId North Coast WBA under 5’s Singles champion. Pictured with MNCD Vice president Trish Welsh. SOCIAL bowls Wednesday 29th May C O’Dwyer, L Simmons, V Slater def C McVicar, K Dunn, L Loadsman 21/11 G S- Latimer, A Worboys, J Brown def C Keogh, J Long, V Valentine 31/17 V Maher, S Betts, J P-Kennedy def J Rodwell, G Flakelar, M Trengove 25/18 H Illingworth, AM Taylor, S Hancock def F Gaunt, S Thornton, B Fane 25/15 P Poulton, J Bishop, R Jupp def K Wilson, Y Hinsley, L Mitchell 21/16 S Meyer, L Mather, L Clancy def S Davies, J Kennedy, M Watt 22/14 J Clarke, A Stone, E Kidd def C Domjahn, M Long, D Futcher 26/14 K Elliott, J Farrell, S Willis def M Gudgeon, E Blanton, P Garner 28/12 Good luck to the Park Beach bowlers competing in the Australian Open at the Gold Coast next week !! By Mandy TRENGOVE Also congratulations to Genevieve Staunton-Latimer, winner of the president’s cup – also pictured with Trish Welsh.