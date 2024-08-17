Pavilion plans for Emerald Beach Reserve given go-ahead



EMERALD Beach Fair Committee has received $29,632 in funding to build a pavilion at Emerald Beach Reserve.

The NSW Community Building Partnership grant will pay for a purpose-built community pavilion in which to gather, meet and play.



“The pavilion will provide a sheltered space with seating and the flexibility to turn into a stage during the annual Emerald Beach Fair,” Committee Grants Officer Sherrie Rutherford told News Of The Area.

“The pavilion will be of enormous benefit to the Emerald Beach Fair Committee, which currently dedicates up to ten percent of its annual costs to pay for a stage for local live entertainment.

“This means more funds raised from the fair can go directly back into community projects.”

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh joined the committee in welcoming the grant.

“It’s great that there will now be a place for cultural, volunteer and community groups to meet, not to mention a sheltered seating space for all of Emerald Beach and its visitors to use,” he said.

The fair will now take place on Saturday, 21 September, having been postponed in May due to heavy rain.

The annual event transforms the main road down to the shores of Emerald Beach, into a vibrant hub of food, entertainment, culture, and community spirit.

“This year’s iteration of the fair aims to surpass all expectations, boasting an eclectic array of new attractions, timeless favourites, and a diverse lineup of entertainment,” said Ms Rutherford, “including the ever-popular Pooch Parade.”

By Andrea FERRARI