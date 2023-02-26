People power saves The Scrub and reroutes Coffs Bypass

THE Coffs Harbour Bypass will be realigned to avoid destruction of a rare remnant of ancient subtropical lowland rainforest known as The (Grandpa’s) Scrub.

The decision came as welcome relief to the locals, environmentalists, botanists and conservationists who have strongly advocated for the site to be saved for the past several months.



The announcement was made by Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh on Friday 17 February.

The news took the conservationist community by surprise, having been braced for confirmation that persevering The Scrub couldn’t be done – owing to prohibitive costs and timing.

The breadth and depth of those using their voices to press for saving The Scrub went far beyond Coffs Harbour.

In Sydney, Greens MP and spokesperson for the environment Sue Higginson called for sanity to prevail.

“It is a lesson for all future development,” she stated on Friday.

“We must not allow our planning system to ever contemplate such destruction again, it is unnecessary and completely avoidable.

“This win for The Scrub comes down to the hard work and dedication of the local community who have fought against this alignment of the bypass.

“When I first visited the area, like the rainforest experts, I was truly shocked that the Government was planning to destroy it.”

The next step for conservationists is to further press the Government to meet its legal obligations and entirely avoid all populations of the Critically Endangered Coffs Harbour Fontainea (Fontainea sp. Coffs Harbour) and the Coffs Harbour Pittosporum (Pittosporum sp. Coffs Harbour) in the development of the Coffs Harbour bypass.

“To conserve these two Critically Endangered species in-situ in the wild to avoid extinction, restore their habitats and rebuild their populations to move them out of the Critically Endangered category,” said Sue.

Locally, passionate ecologist Mark Graham has been breathing a sigh of relief at the news.

“It is wonderful that Gurmesh Singh and Sam Farraway have acted to protect The Scrub from being bulldozed to build the Coffs bypass and to prevent these extinctions and we thank them for this,” Mark told News Of The Area.

“We call upon them and look forward to these elected representatives also ensuring that Tree Fern Creek that keeps The Scrub alive is not diverted or its flow impacted upon.

“This can be achieved by building an elevated road span that avoids any impacts on the creek and will ensure that no harm is done to The Scrub.

“Environmental restoration works can then be implemented to address the limited amount of weed infestation present and to expand this treasure in order to give it a better future.

“I look forward to being involved in these initiatives.”

Mark now reminds these Parliamentarians to act to prevent the extinction of the Coffs Harbour Fontainea by ensuring that all of the eight plants at West Korora and Bruxner Park are entirely avoided and that the alternative route that was developed through cleared land at West Korora is built.

“With eight wild plants the Coffs Fontainea is Critically Endangered and is the rarest of all rainforest trees in NSW.

“A route that entirely avoids this ancient treasure has already been found to be readily achievable and entirely feasible by a former Transport for NSW Coffs Bypass Project Manager.”

Mark hopes Gurmesh Singh and Sam Farraway can also act to avoid and prevent these proposed extinctions.

City of Coffs Harbour Councillor Jonathan Cassell tabled a Notice of Motion to Council in December 2022 to aid in negotiations with Transport for NSW and believes this is a very positive outcome for Coffs Harbour.

“The full protection of The Scrub is very welcome news and demonstrates what happens when the community works together for environmental preservation.

“I want to acknowledge Dave Wood and Gumbaynggirr elder Aunty Yvette who worked tirelessly to spearhead community efforts to save The Scrub.

“The saving of this scrub is environmentally and culturally a historical moment.

“The community should remember this as a precedent when considering future State Significant Developments,” he said.

Dave Wood, an active advocate for saving The Scrub, said it was simply “the right thing to do”.

By Andrea FERRARI