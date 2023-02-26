Rotary Sawtell BBQ hits fundraiser goal to provide ShelterBoxes for Turkey

SIZZLING sausages in a tasty, saucy sandwich whipped up by Rotary Sawtell at Bunnings Coffs Harbour on Friday 17 February, raised over $1,000 in yet another of the not-for-profit’s fundraisers.

“The BBQ takings and donations mean Rotary Sawtell is able to achieve the day’s goal and purchase a ShelterBox for those affected by the earthquake in Turkey,” Sawtell Rotarian Alan Freedman told News Of The Area.



“The atmosphere at our Club’s BBQs is always great as we enjoy having a joke with each other and our customers.

“We get some interesting reactions from them.

“When we show where our funds are going it usually helps us get additional donations.

“One guy gave us $50 but did not want a sausage sandwich because he was on a diet but liked the cause, as did another visitor to the BBQ,” he said.

“Fridays are not as busy as Saturdays so we get a few more breaks to hopefully have a drink and a sandwich ourselves, it also keeps the weekends clear.

“As the Club’s International Director, I will be pushing for the Club to donate another ShelterBox from our own funds at the next Board meeting in early March,” said Alan.

The sturdy green ShelterBoxes contain family-sized tents specially designed to withstand the elements and provide people with temporary shelter until they are able to start the process of rebuilding a home.

ShelterBox and Rotary are official project partners in International Disaster Relief.

ShelterBox is a registered charity, independent of Rotary International and the Rotary Foundation.

By Andrea FERRARI