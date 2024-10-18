People’s choice art competition draws crowds to Argents Hill



AN art competition at Argents Hill last Saturday demonstrated the level of creative talent in the Nambucca Valley, with more than 180 entries received for the one-day event.

People flocked to the Argents Hill Community Hall, 20 minutes inland from Bowraville, to view the works on display.



Organisers estimate more than 200 visitors attended throughout the day.

All winners were chosen through a ‘people’s choice’ system with visitors given the opportunity to vote for one of the displayed entries in each category.

When it came to the drawing of the raffle and announcement of winners, a crowd of between 80 and 100 people remained to find out the results.

The main prize of $500 for the adult class was won by local Joy Le Cerf for a large painting entitled “Headwater”.

Two runner-ups in the adult section, Kiki Schnitzler and Nelli G, were each awarded $150.

“It’s our first ever of what we hope will become an annual event,” organiser, local artist and Argents Hill Hall committee member Nick Warfield told NOTA.

“The idea is to make the art available to the public. Anyone’s welcome (to browse or enter),” he said.

Event volunteer Missy was pleasantly surprised by the level of entries.

“I didn’t think there would be this many,” she said.

“I thought I’d have to drag pictures out of my house (to fill the hall),” she laughed, surveying the pile of entries on Friday afternoon.

Instead, it was a late night for the volunteers, who hung and displayed all the works of art received in time for Saturday’s showing.

Winners of the children’s section were Juniper Link in the age four and under section, Banjo Slingsby in the 11 years and under section and Frances Constantine in the under 18 years section.

By Ned COWIE

