Decorated veteran headlines Stay Well Stay Connected Forum at Coffs Harbour



LEVERAGING off Veterans’ Health Week 2024, the Stay Well Stay Connected forum held at C.ex Coffs Harbour on 10 October brought together veterans and veterans support services from across the Mid North Coast.

The event served as a platform for addressing veteran wellbeing, featuring a panel of distinguished speakers and drawing attention to the vital services available for veterans in the region.



Keynote speakers included Mark Donaldson VC, Debbie Locke (sister of the late Sergeant Matthew Locke MG), Mick Birtles DSC, and Member for Oxley Michael Kemp.

The panel focused on mental health, transitioning out of the Australian Defence Force (ADF), and the importance of community support for veterans.

“Veterans’ Health Week is a reminder of how much our veterans have given, and how much we owe them in return,” Mr Kemp said during his address.

“We must continue to focus on their mental health and wellbeing, ensuring that veterans and their families have access to the resources and support they need.”

Adam Fuller, the event’s organiser, emphasised the significance of raising awareness about the services available to veterans on the Mid North Coast.

The forum provided information to assist veterans to connect with support networks, especially in light of the issues highlighted in the final report of the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide.

“It’s a privilege to provide a platform where ideas can be shared, fostering better ways to connect veterans with relevant services,” Mr Fuller said.

Mark Donaldson VC, one of Australia’s most decorated veterans, spoke about the enduring bond shared among veterans and how these social ties are vital for coping with the unique challenges they face.

As a former resident of Dorrigo, Mr Donaldson also underscored the importance of local support in helping veterans navigate post-service life.

Debbie Locke, who operates the Sergeant Matthew Locke MG Charity in honour of her brother killed in Afghanistan in 2007, highlighted the need to help veterans engage with community organisations.

“We need to better connect veterans with the diverse organisations that can assist in their transition from military to civilian life, while also encouraging them to contribute their skills within charity spaces,” Ms Locke said.

Mick Birtles DSC emphasised the importance of employment opportunities for veterans transitioning from the ADF.

He spoke about the unique ‘We’re Here – In the Nambucca Valley’ initiative, a program led by ex-service personnel in the district.

The initiative encourages veterans to relocate to the Mid North Coast, where they can benefit from agreements with many major employers that guarantee job interviews for transitioning veterans.

The forum was also attended by representatives from key veteran-support organisations such as Legacy, RSL NSW sub-Branches, and Lifeline, further strengthening the collaborative effort to support veteran health and wellbeing.

The Stay Well Stay Connected event highlighted the critical need for community-driven support systems that ensure veterans and their families receive the care, resources, and opportunities they deserve as they navigate life beyond military service.

