Petition to create safe bike and walking pathway from Scotts Head to Macksville



THE Scotts Head Community Group is inviting final signatures in support of a petition to Nambucca Valley Council to investigate the feasibility of establishing a safe bicycle and walking connection between Scotts Head and Macksville.

The petition was launched in early April 2024 with local community members spreading the word with extensive letter box drops to towns and villages in the area, working with local businesses and sporting groups, and via an online campaign.



So far, the petition has gathered support from more than 700 people from diverse backgrounds and age groups.

The economic and employment benefits of the proposal have also been recognised by local businesses and sporting groups.

Jayson Clarke, the owner of Wheelsmith Cycles in Macksville said, “The benefits of bike and walking trails to local businesses like accommodation providers, tour operators, cafes and shops, have already been shown by successful examples like the Northern Rivers Rail Trail in Murwillumbah.

“A safe connection between Scotts Head and Macksville would be a game-changer, sparking new opportunities for business investment in the area and building on the existing Macksville to Nambucca bike path.”

Billy Cockbain, a first grade player with the Macksville Sea Eagles, believes the bike path concept is “really worth pursuing”.

“My dad, Brian Cockbain, was instrumental in developing the very popular Jack’s Ridge mountain bike track at Nambucca, and he would be proud to see the community getting behind this new cycling initiative.”

Mr Brayden Perry is the owner of Oska & Co Café at Scotts Head.

“Scotts Head is a really popular location for families with young kids to visit and spend time during the school holidays,” Mr Perry said.

“Lots of visitors come with their bikes and are looking for safe ways to explore the area, but currently very few opportunities exist.

“Creating a cycling and walking track to Macksville will meet this need and will open up all kinds of opportunities for local businesses and tourism providers, creating jobs for locals and promoting exercise and better health outcomes at the same time.”

The Scotts Head Community Group say developing a safe connection between Scotts Head and Macksville is a “no-brainer’’.

“The evidence clearly shows that people want safe opportunities to be active and get into the outdoors, and experience their local history, culture and landscapes, and they want to do this with friends and family,” a spokesperson for the group said.

“The support and interest from the community about the project has been amazing, especially younger families, millennials and Gen Z.”

The petition will officially close on Monday 12 June, at the end of the King’s Birthday long weekend.

The Scotts Head Community Group is calling on people to take this opportunity to show their support for the petition and to help hit the 1,000 signatures mark.

The petition will then be submitted to Nambucca Valley Council, and the Scotts Head Community Group will continue advocating in support of the project.

To show your support, you can sign a hard-copy petition at various local businesses and locations, including Wheelsmith Cycles in Macksville.